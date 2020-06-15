Coroner To Determine Cause Of Inmate Death
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – The investigation into the death of a Kitsap County Jail inmate accused of murder is awaiting a report from the county coroner to determine the cause of death.
The report is expected in six to seven weeks.
Bremerton police say Sean Michael Howell confessed to killing Sabrina Olson-Smith at his house.
In Howell’s statement to detectives, he said he believed Olson-Smith was a demon. Corrections officers entered Howell’s cell and tried to restrain him after he allegedly was seen tampering with the sprinkler, but resisted and was injured.
He died May 15 at a hospital.