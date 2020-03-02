Coronavirus Vs The Flu.

By Rebecca Marshall.
A lot of comparisons have been drawn between the Coronavirus and the flu (influenza), do you know what the differences are? The New York Times talked to doctors and they broke it down like this.
So far, Coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu….Early estimates say it’s about 2% in China. But a new report on over a thousand cases found it is now 1.4%. That could even be lower when we learn of more cases.
Which virus is more contagious? So far, the new Coronavirus seems to be more contagious than most strains of the flu. Each person with the Coronavirus appears to infect 2.2 other people, on average. But the figure is skewed by the fact that the epidemic was not managed well in the beginning.
Who is most at risk from infection? Both the Coronavirus and influenza are most dangerous to people who are older than 65, or have chronic illnesses or a weak immune system. But, the flu appears far more dangerous to children. Children infected with the new Coronavirus tend to have mild or no symptoms.
Which virus makes you sicker?
Hard to say because the flu vaccine makes symptoms less severe. Even though Coronavirus can be deadly, eighty percent of the people with Coronavirus had only MILD symptoms.
Can people become immune to the Coronavirus?
After viral infections, people generally develop antibodies in their blood that will fight off the virus and protect them from contracting it again. It’s reasonable to assume that people who have had the new Coronavirus will become immune to it.
Will the Coronavirus go away when the weather warms?
President Trump has said repeatedly that the Coronavirus will retreat as weather warms, but, because this is a new virus, there is no information about how the weather might affect it. Even if it did diminish, it could return as the weather cooled down next Fall.
