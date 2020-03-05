Coronavirus Update

Portland Ore – The State of Oregon is processing 80 coronavirus tests a day and have 1500 coronavirus test kits ready if needed.
More than 100 people in Oregon are being monitored to see if they develop the virus.
So far, no children in Oregon have been diagnosed with the virus.
That and other information came out when Gov. Kate Brown hosted a Facebook Live on the coronavirus with Dr. Dean Sidelinger and OHA Director Patrick Allen on Wednesday.
Health leaders said most people who get the virus get mild flu-like symptoms and do not need hospitalization.