Coronavirus or No Everyone Needs Hugs
PORTLAND, Ore.–Samantha Hess owner of Cuddle Up To Me is a professional hugger. She says since the Coronavirus her business has changed. “Everyone needs to be nurtured,connected, and loved.”
In person sessions are limited these days. There’s an intense online screening process. Anything in person is usually at a park or a clients home following intense guidelines. Most services are offered online at cuddleupto.com .
Virtual game nights, blogs, videos like virtual eye gazing are new ways to feel humanity. Hess comments phone check -ins are welcome for clients. There are 93 different cuddle poses. So many are offered because people may have different needs some may have been abused others could be isolated and lonely.