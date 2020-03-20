Coronavirus Is Pushing Facebook To Its Limits
Facebook is facing an unprecedented surge in usage and potentially dangerous misinformation amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to CNN Business, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his employees are scrambling to keep the site running smoothly as millions of people are stuck at home. “Right now, this isn’t a massive outbreak in the majority of countries around the world yet,” Zuckerberg told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “But if it gets there, then we really need to make sure we are on top of this from an infrastructure perspective, to make sure that things don’t melt down.”
Facebook is also working hard to tackle misinformation about the coronavirus, which could be harmful to people. One step the company is taking to this end is rolling out a Coronavirus Information Center at the top of users’ feeds. The area will feature verified information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other trusted voices on the pandemic. Zuckerberg and many of Facebook’s 45,000 employees are currently working remotely from home.