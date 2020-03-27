Coronavirus Forces Fisheries Closed On Columbia River
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Oregon fishery managers have closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Astorian reports the decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily closing recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide.
The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not carry any implications for other fisheries – commercial or recreational – at this time.
Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations.