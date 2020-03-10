Coronavirus Fears End Public Bill Signings At Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t be holding any more public bill signings, citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Washington is now at least 23, and health officials report at least 169 cases in the state.
In a message to lawmakers and legislative staff on Monday, Inslee’s legislative director, Drew Shirk, said the move was due “to the extraordinary circumstances to protect the public’s health from COVID-19.”
The 60-day legislative session ends Thursday, though bill signings will continue for the next few weeks.