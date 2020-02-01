Coronavirus Fear

Portland Ore – Dr. David Hotchkin, a pulmonologist at the Oregon Clinic, said people are far more likely to get sick with the flu than the coronavirus.
The flu has killed more than 8,000 people in the U.S. this season. There are 200 fatalities from the coronavirus in central China.
But he also says the coronavirus has the potential to be more deadly than the flu.
That’s why the U.S. has declared a national emergency a day after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency.
The new order bars entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days.
Many airlines have already cancelled flights to China.