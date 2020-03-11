      Weather Alert

Coronavirus Declared A Pandemic

Mar 11, 2020 @ 9:56am

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new Coronavirus a pandemic.

Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of COVID-19 had reached the level of a pandemic, noting there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths.

He said that while the declaration “doesn’t change what countries should do” to aggressively contain the virus, the U.N. health agency is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”

Tedros said: “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.

TAGS
Coronavirus Pandemic WHO
