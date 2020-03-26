Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 in the U.S.
The death toll for the coronavirus topped 1,000 in the U.S. on Wednesday night, USA Today reports. The first U.S. death from the virus was reported on February 29, but fatalities have spiked over the last two weeks as the virus spreads. Just this week, the toll jumped to over 600 on Tuesday, to 900 early Wednesday, and sits at 1,031 as of Wednesday night, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
The world wide death toll for the virus surpassed 21,000 on Wednesday.