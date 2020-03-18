Coronavirus Committee Gathers In Salem
SALEM, Ore.– A Joint Special Committee on the Coronavirus is meeting in Salem today.
Co-Chairs House representative Paul Holvey and Senate representative Arnie Roblan laid out the game plan.
They say Oregon is traveling in uncharted territory and the group is just getting started on where we are and what’s needed.
The mission is to help enhance a more effective response to help protect families and communities.
Legislative resources could be used to ensure economic stability policies.
The committee will meet again Friday.
A reminder that the state capitol is closed to the public.
Anyone who wants to submit testimony, feedback ,or ideas, may send emails to jscvrs.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov.