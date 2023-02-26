KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Cornerstone Baptist Church

February 26, 2023 12:03AM PST
Share

Cornerstone Baptist Church – Closed. No worship service due to icy conditions.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
2

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
3

Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor's Race
4

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
5

DOJ Search Of Former Vice President Pence's Office Turns Up No New Classified Docs