Corbett Fire Unveils New Water Rescue Drone

Source: YouTube

Corbett, Ore, – As the summer swimming season approaches crews Corbett Fire are looking at new ways to make river rescues more successful. On Thursday they introduced the newest piece of technology, an aerial drone equipped with cameras and thermal sensors. Chief Rick Wunsch says getting eyes on endangered swimmers is the biggest obstacle first responders face, especially after dark. Corbett crews gave a demonstration of the drone delivering a life vest to a person in the Sandy River. They also demonstrated a A handheld sonar device called an AquaEye.