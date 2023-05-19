KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Corbett Fire Unveils New Water Rescue Drone

May 18, 2023 5:00PM PDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Corbett, Ore, – As the summer swimming season approaches crews Corbett Fire are looking at new ways to make river rescues more successful. On Thursday they introduced the newest piece of technology, an aerial drone equipped with cameras and thermal sensors. Chief Rick Wunsch says getting eyes on endangered swimmers is the biggest obstacle first responders face, especially after dark. Corbett crews gave a demonstration of the drone delivering a life vest to a person in the Sandy River. They also demonstrated a A handheld sonar device called an AquaEye.

 

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
3

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
4

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
5

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April