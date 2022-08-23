Cop Shoots, Kills Man Outside Olympia, Washington Starbucks

Credit: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 37-year-old man outside a Starbucks coffee shop in Olympia, Washington, police said.

According to police agency spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to a Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a disorderly conduct report, KING-TV reported.

Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks. When officers arrived, police said the man went to the parking lot, pulled out a knife and attacked officers who were trying to arrest him.

One officer shot the man, who died at a hospital, according to police. Officers were treated at the scene for injuries.

Mark Robinson, who was working at Tractor Supply Company across the parking lot from the Starbucks told KING-TV that he saw the man get shot.

“I’m still shaking,” Robinson said more than two hours after the shooting.

Robinson said he saw the man charge at police with something in his raised hand. Robinson said he was too far away to see if it was a knife, but he said he heard officers tell the man to drop a knife.