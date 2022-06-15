      Weather Alert
Coos Bay Police Shoot And Kill Man Suspected Of Murder

Jun 15, 2022 @ 1:13pm

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – County officials say police fatally shot a man in Coos Bay who was suspected of killing a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a statement Wednesday that 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Mikel was confronted by police at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Global Inn, days after investigators connected him to the killing of 34-year-old Amber Townsend.

Frasier says an altercation broke out, and two officers fired their handguns, hitting Mikel at least once, Frasier said.

Mikel was pronounced dead at Bay Area Hospital.

Investigators believe Townsend was walking on Cape Arago Highway on June 11 when she was shot.

