Coos Bay Man Sentenced to 30 Years In Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse Of Child

Jun 23, 2021 @ 3:50pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make sexually abusive videos and disseminated them online.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keith James Atherton pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene.

He must also register as a sex offender.

Court records say investigators seized digital devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children.

