Coos Bay Cop Indicted On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:43pm

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – A longtime Coos Bay police officer has been indicted on 20 charges related to child sexual abuse.

The World reports according to court records, Terry Scott Rogers was arrested Friday on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

The indictment alleges Rogers started abusing a child in 2012 when the child was younger than 12.

The indictment alleges the behavior continued for six years.

Rogers’ attorneys have argued his law enforcement background and his time in Coos Bay is proof he can be released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial.

Court records show Rogers posted a $50,000 security and is out of jail custody.

