Cooling Centers To Open Friday In Multnomah County

Jun 23, 2021 @ 2:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore–Multnomah County will open at least three cooling centers Friday. One will be at the Oregon Convention Center, one at  the Sunrise Center in East County, and one at Arbor Lodge on N. Lombard Street.

The centers will be open from 1PM to 9PM Friday June 25th through Monday June 28th.

The centers will provide water and other drinks, snacks and a place to sit and rest.

If more centers are needed the county will consider opening them.

Anyone who needs a ride to either one of the centers should cal 2-1-1 to arrange for transportation assistance.

