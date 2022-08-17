      Weather Alert

Cooling Centers Open Wednesday For Near Triple Digit Heat

Aug 17, 2022 @ 5:00am
Charles Jordan Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has cooling centers opening back up on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.  There are no overnight shelters this time.

There are several options across the metro area and many of the locations are accessible by public transit.  Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.

Multnomah County

A cooling center at the Medford Building in NW Portland is open Wednesday from 2-10pm.  Pets are welcome.  Food, water, cooling items and places to rest are available.

Lloyd Center in NE Portland has extended hours until 9:00pm on both days.

All Multnomah County Library branches will be open during regular hours with the Belmont, Gresham, Hillsdale, Hollywood and Midland libraries staying open later until 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Help for When it’s Hot page.

Washington County

In Hillsboro, the Salvation Army building is open from 11am to 9pm both days and pets are welcome.

The Beaverton City Library will stay open later until 9pm both nights for folks to cool down and get a drink of water.   The Murray Scholls branch will be open during regular hours until 6pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Extreme Heat Information page.

The splash pad at Beaverton City Park is likely to be a hit.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Clackamas County

There are several cooling centers across the county that are open until as late as 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Relief page.

Clark County

Several cooling centers across the county are open until as late as 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the CRESA website.

Other locations around Washington State are listed here.

TAGS
air conditioning clackamas county cooling center fan heat heat wave Multnomah County Portland weather
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Wednesday For Near Triple Digit Heat
200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer
Oregon Shows Why 1 Party In Charge Puts Us All In Danger
Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On