Cooling Centers Open Wednesday For Near Triple Digit Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has cooling centers opening back up on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures nearing 100 degrees. There are no overnight shelters this time.
There are several options across the metro area and many of the locations are accessible by public transit. Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.
A cooling center at the Medford Building in NW Portland is open Wednesday from 2-10pm. Pets are welcome. Food, water, cooling items and places to rest are available.
Lloyd Center in NE Portland has extended hours until 9:00pm on both days.
All Multnomah County Library branches will be open during regular hours with the Belmont, Gresham, Hillsdale, Hollywood and Midland libraries staying open later until 8:00pm.
With temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday expected to hit the high 90s and potentially 100, take some time to learn about accessible, sustainable ways to cool off as compiled by @TheLancet.
Remember to visit https://t.co/p0spiTGnLe for the latest info about cooling resources. pic.twitter.com/bgsmLtHHcM
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 16, 2022
More information can be found on the county’s Help for When it’s Hot page.
In Hillsboro, the Salvation Army building is open from 11am to 9pm both days and pets are welcome.
The Beaverton City Library will stay open later until 9pm both nights for folks to cool down and get a drink of water. The Murray Scholls branch will be open during regular hours until 6pm.
With temperatures forecasted in the 90s this week, the city is activating an afterhours cooling center at @BeavertonLib‘s main location at SW 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, for anyone looking for a place to cool down. pic.twitter.com/P3LnZMmXxX
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) August 16, 2022
More information can be found on the county’s Extreme Heat Information page.
The splash pad at Beaverton City Park is likely to be a hit.
There are several cooling centers across the county that are open until as late as 8:00pm.
More information can be found on the county’s Relief page.
Several cooling centers across the county are open until as late as 8:00pm.
More information can be found on the CRESA website.
The @NWSPortland has issues a #heatadvisory for Wed and Thurs of this week….. At this point, it’s nothing new, but we still want to share some tips and tricks and location information to help you beat the heat.. #Clarkwa #Vanwa Find more at: https://t.co/40ZRSEqBYw pic.twitter.com/NIHsss8KiR
— CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) August 16, 2022
Other locations around Washington State are listed here.