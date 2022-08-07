      Weather Alert
Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Monday Night

Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat

Aug 7, 2022 @ 7:00am
Charles Jordan Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are opening back up as the temperature is expected to hit triple digits on Sunday.  Many are accessible by public transit.

Multnomah County will keep two of its libraries open extended hours.  The Midland Library and Gresham Library are both open from 10am-8pm.

There will also be a daytime cooling center at 435 NW Glisan in Old Town that’s open 2-10pm.  With nighttime temperatures expected to be cooler, the county will not be opening overnight shelters.

There are many options across Washington County including libraries.

In Hillsboro, the Brookwood Library and Shute Park Library are staying open later until 8:00pm.

The Beaverton City Library will stay open until 9:00pm.  The Murray Scholls branch will be open during regular hours until 6pm.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Clackamas County and Clark County also have several day centers.

TAGS
air conditioning clackamas county cooling center fan heat heat wave Multnomah County Portland weather
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
US Sues Idaho Over Abortion Law, Cites Medical Treatment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On