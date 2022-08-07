Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are opening back up as the temperature is expected to hit triple digits on Sunday. Many are accessible by public transit.
Multnomah County will keep two of its libraries open extended hours. The Midland Library and Gresham Library are both open from 10am-8pm.
There will also be a daytime cooling center at 435 NW Glisan in Old Town that’s open 2-10pm. With nighttime temperatures expected to be cooler, the county will not be opening overnight shelters.
There are many options across Washington County including libraries.
Temperatures are expected to climb for the next two days, reaching 100 degrees on Sunday. Drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor activities and don’t leave kids or pets in the car. Check out this map of places to stay cool in Washington County: https://t.co/AiPDJbNFPe pic.twitter.com/35m1apZfMz
— Washington County (@WashcoOregon) August 5, 2022
In Hillsboro, the Brookwood Library and Shute Park Library are staying open later until 8:00pm.
It’s going to be HOT this weekend, especially on Sunday.
Some City facilities will operate as cooling centers with extended hours to provide relief from the heat.
Find details on cooling centers, shelters, water dispensers, and spraygrounds at https://t.co/m78JhdcfBF pic.twitter.com/6QH5S8SxMA
— City of Hillsboro OR (@CityofHillsboro) August 5, 2022
The Beaverton City Library will stay open until 9:00pm. The Murray Scholls branch will be open during regular hours until 6pm.
Due to high forecasted temperatures this weekend, the city is activating an afterhours cooling center at the @BeavertonLib main location on SW 5th Street on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 6-9 p.m. for anyone looking for a place to cool down.
More: https://t.co/j2YykU9kOB pic.twitter.com/5paHSUXoBe
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) August 5, 2022
Clackamas County and Clark County also have several day centers.