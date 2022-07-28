Cooling Centers Open Longer During Weeklong Heat Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are staying open longer during the longest heat wave on record for this region with temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s through Saturday.
Multnomah County has four overnight cooling centers across Portland along with a day center. They will now stay open until Saturday morning.
A daytime cooling center is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Old Town (staffed by Do Good Multnomah): 435 N.W. Glisan St., Portland pic.twitter.com/FWmvSRhTn9
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) July 28, 2022
There are many options across Washington County including a 24/7 shelter in Hillsboro and an overnight cooling center in Beaverton where pets are welcome.
Find a cooling center near you and other extreme heat information on our web page https://t.co/yBeg7vnWz5 | Encuentre un centro de enfriamiento cerca de usted y más información sobre el calor extremo en nuestra página web https://t.co/yBeg7vnWz5 pic.twitter.com/oDxbP0TdDF
— Washington County (@WashcoOregon) July 27, 2022
Beaverton Main & Murray Scholls library branches are serving as cooling centers during regular hours.
Additionally, the @BeavertonLib's Main location is open afterhours on Thursday & Friday. Escape the heat, find free WiFi & get a drink of water.https://t.co/j2YykU9kOB pic.twitter.com/oBiSzArlGy
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) July 28, 2022
Clackamas County has opened two overnight locations in addition to several day centers.
Overnight cooling centers are open tonight and Wednesday night in Oregon City and Molalla. Visit https://t.co/QeD9RsF8Y9 for locations, hours and transportation options. pic.twitter.com/hFvBk1pz4e
— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) July 26, 2022
There are several daytime options across Clark County.
COOLING CENTERS: If you need to get out of the heat, you can find a list of cooling centers on the CRESA website: https://t.co/HhWmhUJUYW Additional sites may be added. pic.twitter.com/scUpOKF2c6
— Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) July 26, 2022
COOLING CENTER: Washougal Community Center will be open M-F from 2-8; hosted by the Senior Association M-Th and Friday by ReFuel. Please share this message if you know someone in need of a cool space this week. pic.twitter.com/TerNPmluuh
— City of Washougal (@WashougalGov) July 26, 2022
Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet will not turn away anyone who cannot pay the fare. They ask that you let the driver know where you’re headed. Those who need ride assistance can call 211.
Please plan extra time and check https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd before traveling, as there may be heat-related delays to service.
— TriMet (@trimet) July 26, 2022
