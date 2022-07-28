      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

Cooling Centers Open Longer During Weeklong Heat Wave

Jul 28, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Charles Jordan Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are staying open longer during the longest heat wave on record for this region with temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s through Saturday.

Multnomah County has four overnight cooling centers across Portland along with a day center.  They will now stay open until Saturday morning.

There are many options across Washington County including a 24/7 shelter in Hillsboro and an overnight cooling center in Beaverton where pets are welcome.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Clackamas County has opened two overnight locations in addition to several day centers.

There are several daytime options across Clark County.

Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet will not turn away anyone who cannot pay the fare.  They ask that you let the driver know where you’re headed.  Those who need ride assistance can call 211.

