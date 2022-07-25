      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Thursday Night

Cooling Centers Open For Weeklong Heat Wave

Jul 25, 2022 @ 2:39pm
Cooling center at the Portland Building, downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are opening as the heat is on with temperatures in the 90’s or hotter through Sunday.  The National Weather Service says highs could top out at 103 degrees.

There are many options across Washington County that are open until as late as 9:30pm through Sunday.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Multnomah County has four designated overnight cooling centers that will open at 2:00pm on Tuesday afternoon and a day center open until 10pm.

Clackamas County and Clark County also have some day centers.

Several libraries around the region are staying open later.

Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet is offering free rides to and from.  Just let the driver know where you’re headed.  Anyone who needs ride assistance can call 211.

