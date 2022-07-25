Cooling Centers Open For Weeklong Heat Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are opening as the heat is on with temperatures in the 90’s or hotter through Sunday. The National Weather Service says highs could top out at 103 degrees.
There are many options across Washington County that are open until as late as 9:30pm through Sunday.
The Portland metro area is under an excessive heat warning starting at noon today through Thursday night. Temperatures between 98-103 are expected this week. For info on cooling centers, water dispensers, and spraygrounds during this heat wave visit: https://t.co/4cO1DSsnlz pic.twitter.com/2eRABqNpcO
— City of Hillsboro OR (@CityofHillsboro) July 25, 2022
With high temperatures this week, the city has activated an afterhours cooling center at the @BeavertonLib's Main location Tuesday through Thursday (7/26-28) for those looking to escape the heat and cool off.
Hours, transportation and more:https://t.co/j2YykU9kOB pic.twitter.com/dKsI5KkljK
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) July 25, 2022
Multnomah County has four designated overnight cooling centers that will open at 2:00pm on Tuesday afternoon and a day center open until 10pm.
As forecasts show temps potentially surging to triple digits tomorrow, 4 overnight cooling shelters & 1 daytime cooling center will open July 26. City & County are monitoring forecasts and will add cooling sites as needed to ensure no one is turned away https://t.co/ZZxwHZJ6qK
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) July 25, 2022
Clackamas County and Clark County also have some day centers.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and vomiting
If you have signs, drink nonalcoholic, cool beverages & go to an air-conditioned place.
If symptoms worsen or last more than an hour, seek medical attention. pic.twitter.com/KVhnGVbHER
— Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) July 25, 2022
Several libraries around the region are staying open later.
Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet is offering free rides to and from. Just let the driver know where you’re headed. Anyone who needs ride assistance can call 211.
Due to the extreme heat emergency declarations, we will not turn away anyone riding to and from a cooling shelter who cannot pay fare.
On buses, please tell the operator as you come on board that you’re heading to a cooling center.
— TriMet (@trimet) July 25, 2022
