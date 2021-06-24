Cooling Centers Open During Record Heat Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — With record extreme heat this weekend, several cooling centers will be open.
Multnomah County will open at least three cooling centers from Friday through Monday at the Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside Street, and Arbor Lodge at 1952 N Lombard Street. The hours are 1-9pm. Anyone who needs a ride to a cooling center should call 2-1-1.
Clackamas County has several options including the West Linn Adult Community Center and the Clackamas Service Center.
There are also cooling centers in Washington County including Wingspan Event Center in Hillsboro and several library branches.
The City of Tualatin is opening the Juanita Pohl Center at 8513 SW Tualatin Road from Saturday through Monday. The center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-7pm and Monday, June 28th from 10am-7pm.
The Battle Ground Community Center at 912 East Main Street will be Saturday through Monday from 3-8pm.