Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave

Jul 29, 2021 @ 9:43am

PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures in the mid 90’s to near 100 degrees over the next few days, there are cooling centers that have opened up.

These locations in Portland will open this Thursday and Friday from 12pm-9pm:

  • The Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave (Downtown).
  • The Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 NE Knott St (Elliot neighborhood).
  • The Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N Foss Ave (Portsmouth neighborhood).

Information on additional cooling spots including libraries and other public locations are listed on Multnomah County’s Help for What It’s Hot website.  You can find a map of cooling centers in Multnomah County here.  Anyone who needs a ride should call 2-1-1.

In Hillsboro, there are three designated cooling centers open Thursday and Friday from 10am-8pm:

  • Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway
  • Hillsboro Civic Center, 120 East Main Street (Pet-friendly)
  • Shute Park Library, 775 SE 10th Avenue

There are other cooling centers open in Washington County including St. Anthony’s Church in Tigard, where pets are welcome.

In Clackamas County, there are several options as well.

