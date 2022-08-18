      Weather Alert

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday

Aug 18, 2022 @ 9:16am
Charles Jordan Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has daytime cooling centers opening back up on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90’s.

There are several locations across the metro area and many are accessible by public transit.  Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.

Multnomah County

A cooling center at the Medford Building in NW Portland is open from 2-10pm.  Pets are welcome.

Lloyd Center in NE Portland has extended its hours until 9:00pm.

All Multnomah County Library branches are open during regular hours with the Belmont, Gresham, Hillsdale, Hollywood and Midland libraries staying open later until 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Help for When it’s Hot page.

Washington County

In Hillsboro, the former Salvation Army building is open from 11am to 9pm and pets are welcome.  The Hidden Creek Community Center and Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center are open until 9pm.  The Shute Park and Brookwood libraries stay open until 8pm.

The Beaverton City Library is staying open later until 9pm for folks to cool down and get a drink of water.   The Murray Scholls branch is open during regular hours until 6pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Extreme Heat Information page.

The splash pad at Beaverton City Park is likely to be a hit.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Clackamas County

There are several cooling centers across the county that are open until as late as 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the county’s Relief page.

Clark County

Several cooling centers across the county are open until as late as 8:00pm.

More information can be found on the CRESA website.

Other locations around Washington State are listed here.

