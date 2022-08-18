Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer’s fourth heat wave has daytime cooling centers opening back up on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90’s.
There are several locations across the metro area and many are accessible by public transit. Anyone who needs a free ride to a cool space can dial 2-1-1.
A cooling center at the Medford Building in NW Portland is open from 2-10pm. Pets are welcome.
Lloyd Center in NE Portland has extended its hours until 9:00pm.
All Multnomah County Library branches are open during regular hours with the Belmont, Gresham, Hillsdale, Hollywood and Midland libraries staying open later until 8:00pm.
Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, urges people to take special care during this heatwave. pic.twitter.com/Sm4SNibFfj
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 17, 2022
Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, urges people to take special care during this heatwave. pic.twitter.com/Sm4SNibFfj
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 17, 2022
More information can be found on the county’s Help for When it’s Hot page.
In Hillsboro, the former Salvation Army building is open from 11am to 9pm and pets are welcome. The Hidden Creek Community Center and Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center are open until 9pm. The Shute Park and Brookwood libraries stay open until 8pm.
More hot weather is here!
Several City facilities are available during regular hours to stay cool, including both libraries, SHARC, Hidden Creek Community Center, and the former Salvation Army building.
More information: https://t.co/m78JhdcfBF pic.twitter.com/NDAqMjrNoW
— City of Hillsboro OR (@CityofHillsboro) August 17, 2022
More hot weather is here!
Several City facilities are available during regular hours to stay cool, including both libraries, SHARC, Hidden Creek Community Center, and the former Salvation Army building.
More information: https://t.co/m78JhdcfBF pic.twitter.com/NDAqMjrNoW
— City of Hillsboro OR (@CityofHillsboro) August 17, 2022
The Beaverton City Library is staying open later until 9pm for folks to cool down and get a drink of water. The Murray Scholls branch is open during regular hours until 6pm.
With temperatures forecasted in the 90s this week, the city is activating an afterhours cooling center at @BeavertonLib‘s main location at SW 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, for anyone looking for a place to cool down. pic.twitter.com/P3LnZMmXxX
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) August 16, 2022
With temperatures forecasted in the 90s this week, the city is activating an afterhours cooling center at @BeavertonLib‘s main location at SW 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, for anyone looking for a place to cool down. pic.twitter.com/P3LnZMmXxX
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) August 16, 2022
More information can be found on the county’s Extreme Heat Information page.
The splash pad at Beaverton City Park is likely to be a hit.
There are several cooling centers across the county that are open until as late as 8:00pm.
With the temperature heating up, Clackamas County is opening cooling centers Wednesday and Thursday. Visit https://t.co/QeD9RsF8Y9 for locations, hours and transportation options. pic.twitter.com/iFsPV3zyyH
— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) August 17, 2022
With the temperature heating up, Clackamas County is opening cooling centers Wednesday and Thursday. Visit https://t.co/QeD9RsF8Y9 for locations, hours and transportation options. pic.twitter.com/iFsPV3zyyH
— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) August 17, 2022
More information can be found on the county’s Relief page.
Several cooling centers across the county are open until as late as 8:00pm.
More information can be found on the CRESA website.
The @NWSPortland has issues a #heatadvisory for Wed and Thurs of this week….. At this point, it’s nothing new, but we still want to share some tips and tricks and location information to help you beat the heat.. #Clarkwa #Vanwa Find more at: https://t.co/40ZRSEqBYw pic.twitter.com/NIHsss8KiR
— CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) August 16, 2022
The @NWSPortland has issues a #heatadvisory for Wed and Thurs of this week….. At this point, it’s nothing new, but we still want to share some tips and tricks and location information to help you beat the heat.. #Clarkwa #Vanwa Find more at: https://t.co/40ZRSEqBYw pic.twitter.com/NIHsss8KiR
— CRESA Talk (@CRESATalk) August 16, 2022
Other locations around Washington State are listed here.