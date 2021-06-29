Cooling Centers For Tuesday, June 29th

PORTLAND, Ore. — With record extreme heat hitting the Pacific Northwest, several cooling centers have been opened up. Although temperatures will be much cooler today, it’s still going to be hot.
Multnomah County has opened three cooling centers 24/7 through Wednesday morning: Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside Street, and Arbor Lodge at 1952 N Lombard Street.
More cooling centers are available throughout the county with limited hours. Click here for a map of cooling centers in Multnomah County. Anyone who needs a ride should call 2-1-1.
Clackamas County has several options including Molalla HOPE, Inc. at 315 Kennel Avenue, which is open until 8pm.
There are also cooling centers in Washington County including Wingspan Event Center in Hillsboro, 801 NE 34th Avenue (open until 8pm), and several library branches.