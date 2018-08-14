Cool Down With Movies At The Pool!

Portland, Oregon – Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week, hot, hazy, around 94 degrees. You need to find ways to keep your cool as the newest heat wave blasts into the Portland and Vancouver area today. More smoky heat is upon us, according to the National Weather Service. Plus more of the same, Wednesday. So if you’re looking at a way to cool down, especially with kids… Portland Parks and Recreation is ready to help!

Check out a Dive- In movie. Portland Parks and Rec presents showings of Toy Story at its pools around town, swimming starts at 730 pm, with the movie about 815. You can watch the big screen from the pool deck or floating in the Pier Pool tonight, Wilson on Wednesday, Montavilla Thursday, Creston Friday and Sellwood on Saturday. The cost is 5 bucks a show.

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Dive-in Movies, one of the biggest splashes of the summer, return this week with five all-ages showings of Toy Story at PP&R pools around town. Watch the family-friendly classic either from the pool deck or while floating in the pool itself. Pools are heated to warmer than normal for the evening viewing, to maintain a comfort level for people in the water.

What: Dive-in Movies at Portland Parks & Recreation pools!

Swim sessions start at 7:30pm, movie starts at approx. 8:15pm.

Where and when:

Pier Pool – August 14

Wilson Pool – August 15

Montavilla Pool – August 16

Creston Pool – August 17

Sellwood Pool – August 18

Enjoy Toy Story on large screens at Pier, Wilson, Montavilla, Creston, and Sellwood Pools (all of them are outdoors). The pool water will be extra warm for these showings, and you can watch from the pool deck or bring an inner tube or air mattress to lounge on. Cost is only around $5; and the series runs August 14-18.

Doors open for evening swimming at 7:30; the movie will start at approximately 8:15pm.

Food and drink will be offered for sale, including popcorn, caramel corn, and hot cocoa. Pools will also sell glow sticks and will raffle off door prizes.

Cost: Adults $5.00 / Youth $3.50

(Wilson Pool admission: Adults $5.50 / Youth $4.50)

Season passes are not accepted for this event.

Photos courtesy of PP&R.