Cookie Quest: Where Can You Find the Best of the Best?

We threw out the question of where can you find the best cookies in and around Portland? There are a lot of varying opinions, ranging from some at gas station convenience stores to the high-end Gourmet cookies at small bakeries. We tested out baked goods at Farina Bakery in Portland, Bake Shop PDX, and JinJu Patisserie on North Williams. We talked to one of the owners, Jin Caldwell. She sent us back to the radio station with a lot of amazing cookies, which are pictured. You can hear more here: