Convicted Murderer Argues For Early Release
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – One of the men convicted in the double murder of a Terrebonne couple 32 years ago, is arguing for his immediate release from prison.
But a lawyer for the victims’ family says he should remain incarcerated for eight more years.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s parole board is expected to set a tentative release date for Mark Wilson within 30 days.
Wilson was 18 when he shot Rod Houser on the front porch of his house north of Redmond.
Co-defendant Randy Guzek shot Lois Houser after finding her inside.
Wilson confessed to the killing and pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and felony murder.
He was sentenced in 1988 to two consecutive life terms with the possibility of parole.