Convicted Meth Dealer Could Lose Home
A jury in says a woman convicted of a felony drug crime should lose her home under the state’s civil forfeiture law.
The Oregonian reports 62-year-old Sheryl Sublet in 2018 was convicted of selling methamphetamine in Yamhill County and sentenced to six years in prison.
The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team then attempted to take Sublet’s $354,000 home.
Sublet’s attorney says the value of the property is supposed to be “proportionate” to the criminal conduct and that she will appeal.