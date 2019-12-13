Convicted Killer could Be Set Free
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon parole board has signaled support for the eventual release of a man convicted in a notorious double murder during a home invasion robbery 32 years ago.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision concluded 50-year-old Mark Wilson is “likely to be rehabilitated” and scheduled an April hearing to determine his projected parole date.
The board noted Wilson’s efforts to participate in prison programs, his work record and effort to stay out of trouble.
Wilson was 18 when he shot Rod Houser 20 times on the porch of the couple’s house.
Co-defendant Randy Guzek shot Lois Houser after finding her inside the home screaming.