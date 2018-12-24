Convicted Dealer Seeks Return Of Items Seized By Authorities

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man convicted of dealing methamphetamine is asking authorities to return his scales, motorcycle, 58 firearms, $34,000 in cash and other belongings that were seized.

The News Tribune reports 58-year-old Gerald Carlson filed a petition in Pierce County Superior Court earlier this month, asking a judge to review the hearing examiner’s decision that turned down his request to get back those items.

Carlson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in April after a jury found him guilty of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute and gun possession in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The items were seized after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested Carlson in May 2016. An undercover investigation targeted the meth-dealing operation he ran out of his Summit-area home.