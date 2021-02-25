      Weather Alert

Controversial Cop Resigns

Feb 25, 2021 @ 2:46pm
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – An officer who made headlines for excessive use of force allegations and a whistleblower lawsuit resigned from the Springfield Police Department at the end of 2020.

Ryan Stone and City Manager Nancy Newton signed a separation agreement on Dec. 31 ending his city employment and his whistleblower lawsuit.

As part of that agreement, which the Register-Guard obtained through a public records request, Stone got over $172,000 and is receiving free family medical, dental and vision insurance for a year.

His attorneys got nearly $78,000.

In the lawsuit, filed in April 2019, Stone alleged the city investigated him in retaliation for challenging misconduct among his Springfield Police Department colleagues and that the investigation was negligent.

