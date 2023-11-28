Control Over Pac 12 Put On Hold By State Supreme Court

Seattle, Wash. — The Washington state Supreme Court has approved a request from the University of Washington and the Pac-12 to temporarily halt a lower court’s ruling. This ruling had granted Oregon State and Washington State control of the conference until the high court could conduct a comprehensive review.

The initial decision came two weeks ago when a judge in Whitman County, Washington, granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction. This granted them exclusive voting rights in the conference, contending that the other 10 schools forfeited their right to influence the conference’s future by announcing their departure for other Power Five leagues.

In response to the ruling, the departing schools expressed satisfaction, stating that it ensures all 12 current members will have an equal say in deciding how this year’s earned revenue is distributed and utilized while the court considers their arguments.

The defendants promptly appealed the ruling, and the Supreme Court maintained a temporary restraining order granted to Oregon State and Washington State in September when they first took the conference and departing schools to court.

The recent ruling maintains the status quo, requiring unanimous votes for any conference decisions, providing the Supreme Court more time for a thorough review of the lower court’s decision. The court has set a deadline for the filing of briefs by all parties by December 12.

The core of the case revolves around the interpretation of Pac-12 bylaws concerning schools leaving the conference and the criteria for notification of withdrawal. Washington Supreme Court Commissioner Michael Johnston expressed concerns about the poorly written and possibly ambiguous provision in the bylaws, creating confusion about what constitutes a formal notice of withdrawal.

Oregon State and Washington State argue that the conference’s previous actions indicate the removal of schools from the board of directors after announcing plans to switch conferences. On the other hand, the departing schools express disappointment in the court’s decision, asserting that it grants veto power to the schools with full control over Pac-12 board matters.

The 10 departing schools are concerned about the potential withholding of hundreds of millions in revenue by Oregon State and Washington State, given full control of the conference this school year. Meanwhile, the latter two schools are actively working on a scheduling arrangement with the Mountain West, aiming to operate a two-team Pac-12 for at least one season, initially focusing on football scheduling with potential expansion to other sports.