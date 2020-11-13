Contractors Busy During Covid-19
OREGON CITY, Ore.–Getting someone to come out and work on your home has not been easy. Contractors of every kind have been busy in 2020. Justin Lind owner of State Construction Roofing has been licensed and bonded since 1998. His focus is on roofs 80% residential 20% commercial. He operates within a 30 mile radius. That easily keeps him and his crew busy.
2020 started slow for his business by April it took off. Winds and wildfires created an influx of phone calls and emails. As Justin talks with people he’s finding out hiring works hasn’t been easy. There’s not enough bodies to do the work on really short notice.
Justin recommends goggle search a company your interested in hiring and read the reviews. He is looking forward to 2021. He thinks folks in the construction trades will be busy as they want to be. He comments what really works for him is doing his own estimates in a timely way and actually being at the job site making sure the work is done to a customer’s satisfaction. Stateconstructionpdx.com for more information.