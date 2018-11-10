Continuing Coverage: Deadly Fires In California

Red Flag Warning extended in California

A Red Flag Warning denoting a high risk of wildfire has been extended in California until Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Red Flag Warnings are issued for conditions that could lead to “extreme fire behavior” within 24 hours, according to Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service Sacramento said “critical fire weather conditions” are expected across Northern California Saturday night to Monday morning “due to strong winds & dry conditions.”

The National Weather Service Los Angeles said more winds are also expected in Southern California.

“After a brief period of light winds today, expect another round of Santa Ana winds expected Sunday morning through Tuesday,” it tweeted. “Peak winds each morning through early afternoon hours. Here is a graphic for Sunday’s expected gusts. Thanks to all the firefighters!”