CONSUMER REPORTS: Electric Vehicles Less Reliable, On Average, Than Conventional Cars And Trucks

File – The Hyundai 2024 IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is shown at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Electric vehicles are far less reliable than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, mainly because most automakers are still learning how to build a completely new power system, according to this year’s auto reliability survey by Consumer Reports.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80% more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.

Consumer Reports said EV owners most frequently reported troubles with battery and charging systems as well as flaws in how the vehicles’ body panels and interior parts fit together.

The magazine noted that EV manufacturers are still learning to construct completely new power systems, and it suggested that as they do, the overall reliability of electric vehicles should improve.