Construction Worker Hit And Killed By 11,000 Pound Beam

SEATTLE (AP) – A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000 pound steel beam.
He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it.
The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene.
The worker was part of the crew assigned to the $455 million project to reconstruct SR-520.