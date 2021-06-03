      Weather Alert
Fire Weather Watch In Effect For Parts Of Oregon

Construction Worker Hit And Killed By 11,000 Pound Beam

Jun 3, 2021 @ 10:13am

SEATTLE (AP) – A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000 pound steel beam.

He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it.

The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The worker was part of the crew assigned to the $455 million project to reconstruct SR-520.

TAGS
Beam construction worker
Popular Posts
GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Idaho Governor Nixes Lieutenant Governor's Mask-Mandate Ban
Hillsboro man killed in motorcycle crash on Friday
376 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 1 New Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On