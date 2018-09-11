Construction Begins on New Crime Lab in Pendleton
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 12:20 PM

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) – Construction has begun on the new Oregon State Police crime lab in Pendleton.

The Observer reports Fortis Constriction Inc. has started work on the foundation of the nearly $1.25 million project.

The city issued a building permit for the 9,500-square-foot (880-square-meter) facility last month.

The state Forensic Services Division operates labs in Bend, Central Point, Pendleton, Portland and Springfield. State Police started planning for a new facility in Pendleton in 2014, but the project faced pushback in the state Legislature over budget concerns.

State Sen. Bill Hansell says State Police did not want to lose a lab in Pendleton, and area lawmakers and prosecutors fought for the lab to stay in the city.

Information from: The (La Grande) Observer, http://www.lagrandeobserver.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Autopsy Confirms Missing Hiker Diana Bober Killed By Cougar: First In Oregon Body Found Near Mt. Hood Identified As Diana Bober Name of Pot Retailer to Stay Linked to Park Project Man Accused in Fatal DUI Back to Jail Following ICE Arrest No School Tomorrow Battle Ground School District Eugene Man Shot by Police Files Federal Lawsuit
Comments