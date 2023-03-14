Congressional Hearing on Clean Elections: Evidence of voter suppression?

House Republicans and Democrats clashed during a hearing on Friday, with the former pointing to the success of state election reforms during the 2022 midterms as evidence of their effectiveness, and the latter insisting that Americans are still having difficulty voting. Did the Congressional hearing on clean elections show voter suppression like Democrats claim?

Republicans cited high voter turnout and smooth operations in the 2022 elections as evidence that state election reforms, which included expanding voter ID requirements and restricting ballot harvesting, were working. However, Democrats blamed these very same laws, which were passed in almost half of all states in 2021 and early 2022, for making it more difficult for certain groups of voters to cast their ballots.

The hearing highlights the ongoing debate over election reforms in the United States, with Republicans arguing that measures like voter ID requirements are necessary to prevent voter fraud and ensure the integrity of the election process, while Democrats insist that such measures are being used to disenfranchise certain groups of voters. For more information, Lars speaks with Fred Lucas, the Chief News Correspondent for The Daily Signal, and author of the book “The Myth of Voter Suppression.”