Confirmed: Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The United States Supreme Court By Brandon Ison | Oct 6, 2018 @ 1:01 PM Washington, D.C.-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court, confirmed to the court today with a Senate vote 50 to 48.