Confirm Your Ballot Is Received By Elections Officials In Oregon And Washington
Portland, Ore. – Early voter turnout is already breaking some records locally and is on track to break some more. Fm News 101 KXL has reported a record number of people registering to vote in Clackamas, and at least one drop box was stuffed so full of ballots they were overflowing onto the ground below. When we talked with Multnomah county elections officials this week, they say they are on track to see a higher voter turnout than in the 2008 Presidential election when President Barak Obama won and set turnout records that year. Officials in Washington county also tell us they are seeing a higher-than-average return of ballots so far.
With so many people focused on the 2020 November election, and with recent concerns about mail security and election security, we wanted to remind voters in Oregon and Washington you can confirm your ballot was received by elections officials for free online. After you vote and send in or drop off your ballot, you can check here that it was received:
Oregon voters click here to check your ballot status
Washington voters click here to check your ballot status