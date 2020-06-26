      Weather Alert

Concordia University School of Law Closing

Jun 25, 2020 @ 5:14pm

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho, which planned to reopen this fall as an affiliate of Concordia University St. Paul, will instead shut down.

The Statesman reports that interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith informed students, faculty members and staff on Thursday afternoon that the law school’s original sponsor, Concordia University in Portland, and Concordia St. Paul could not reach a final agreement for the transfer.

In February, Concordia University in Portland announced it was closing due to financial troubles.

The law school had been looking for another transfer.

