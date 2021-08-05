Concerts are Back!

Music is back and the first show at the newly named RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield kicks off with the Black Crowes later this month.
The first show is August 25th. Besides the Black Crowes other acts include KISS, the Jonas Brothers, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Alanis Morrissette, Kings of Leon, Matchbox 20, Santana and the Doobie Brothers. Tickets are available here: https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAJld6A/rv-inn-style-resorts-amphitheater-events
Mike and Denise Warner are owners of RV Inn Style Resorts and decided to be the sponsor of the amphitheater in Ridgefield because as they say, they like fun!