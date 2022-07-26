      Weather Alert
Company Wants $14 Million To Get Out Of Oregon Mega Dairy

Jul 26, 2022 @ 12:23pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Documents show the company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it.

The Tri-City Herald reports Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in water under control, even with no cattle at the property.

Now Easterday is suing the former owners for breach of contract, saying it’s their fault site cleanup hasn’t been accomplished.

Easterday Dairy is asking for millions in damages or to be released from the purchase agreement.

The former owners haven’t yet responded to the lawsuit.

