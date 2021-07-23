      Weather Alert

Company In Oregon Fined For Alleged Pesticide Violations

Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:17am

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River.

The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold.

Simplot did not respond to a request for comment.

EPA says the Oregon warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor that could allow spilled pesticide to contaminate the ground under the warehouse.

The Idaho facility had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers

TAGS
epa Fines Oregon pesticides Umatilla Violations
Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Two People Shot & Killed Inside Salem Bar
Victim Killed In Downtown Portland Mass Shooting Is Identified
NW Government Ignores The Facts And Insist Guns Are The Problem
Security Guard Shot And Killed In Tacoma
Connect With Us Listen To Us On