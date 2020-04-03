Community-Supported Agriculture Is Making a Comeback, Thanks to the Coronavirus
Community-Supported Agriculture, or CSAs, are making a comeback as people are more reluctant to head to the grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak. Eater reports that CSAs, where a person buys a share of a farm and has boxes delivered during a season, is a way to avoid the grocery stores and get food from a local source.
“I wanted to support a local business because I feel beyond lucky that my job still exists at the moment. And I wanted to ensure our food supply,” says one CSA member. Some farms are deviating from the standard CSA formula, which requires a multi-month commitment, and are offering weekly deliveries and pickups. “The first day we put it up, the website actually crashed,” says one farm owner.