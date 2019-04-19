Commission Accepts Settlement for Cylvia Hayes

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 ,file photo, Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber kisses fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, after he is sworn in for an unprecedented fourth term as governor in Salem, Ore. A federal appellate court panel has ruled that a subpoena seeking emails from former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber as part of an influence-peddling investigation is too broad. Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid suspicion that his fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, used her relationship with him to earn lucrative consulting contracts. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Ethics Commission has unanimously accepted a settlement agreement with former first lady Cylvia Hayes.

The commission agreed Friday to let Hayes pay a fine of $50,000 after she was accused of committing 22 violations of state ethics laws. Hayes has filed for bankruptcy and isn’t expected to pay the full amount.

Hayes personally apologized to the committee, saying she “blurred the line” between her role as a first lady and her position as an unpaid policy adviser to former Gov. John Kitzhaber, her fiance.

Commissioners had previously rejected a settlement saying they were offended Hayes didn’t appear in person to apologize.