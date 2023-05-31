Commercial Fire In Portland’s NW Industrial District Quickly Controlled By Firefighters

Portland, Ore. — At approximately 7:15 PM Tuesday, Portland Fire & Rescue (PFR) responded to reports of a potential commercial fire on NW Industrial Way in the NW Industrial District. The first call came from a passing driver who noticed large amounts of black smoke emanating from a large industrial building. Another caller across the street also reported smoke, making it a two-caller incident. Multiple calls to the Emergency Dispatch Center increased the urgency of the situation.

The closest PFR fire engine confirmed the presence of smoke in the area as they approached the address. Upon arrival, the officer in command described the situation to other responding units, stating that the building, roughly the size of a city block, had heavy black smoke coming from three sides. A pre-fire assessment revealed the presence of a 1000g propane gas tank on the building’s exterior.

The first chief arrived promptly and assumed command. Due to the intensifying smoke, a second alarm response was initiated to ensure an adequate workforce and resources to handle the fire. Access to the building was hindered by an 8-foot-tall cyclone fence topped with coiled concertina wire. Firefighters were directed to enter through the large roll-up doors on the address side of the structure.

While the first alarm companies prepared to combat the fire in the warehouse-sized building, the second alarm companies were dispatched from their firehouses. Once they arrived, a total of 8 fire engines, 4 fire trucks, 4 chiefs, and additional support vehicles, including a rehabilitation and mobile air bottle rig, were on hand, totaling nearly 60 firefighters.

Crews swiftly opened roll-up doors and accessed the building through man doors. Heavy smoke was reported inside the warehouse, but little noticeable heat was present. An officer reported an active fire in a large exterior hopper. Some teams focused on extinguishing the fire in the hopper, while others investigated the interior of the structure by opening roll-up doors.

As the roll-up doors were opened, the fire in the hopper was successfully extinguished. With the help of fans and a steady east wind, smoke quickly dissipated from the warehouse. A thorough investigation of the entire structure, including high voltage electrical rooms, was conducted to ensure no other fire threats were present. No additional smoke production or evidence of fire was found, leading firefighters to determine that the fire had been contained to the hopper, which had pushed smoke into the warehouse and out of available openings.

A company representative arrived and confirmed that this was a known situation but had never escalated to this extent when employees were not present. With the structure deemed safe and under control, all companies not assigned were released, including the entire second alarm assignment. First alarm companies began to demobilize and reload hoses to resume service.

There were no reported injuries, and the property sustained minimal damage. PFR extends its gratitude to the power company and dispatchers who assisted in addressing electrical hazards and communicating with the building owners.