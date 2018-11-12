Comic Book Legend Dies

at the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has died.

TMZ reports an ambulance rushed to his Hollywood Hills home early this morning and he died at a local hospital.

Lee started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961. Some of his most famous creations are Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, and Black Panther.

He was 95.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, he revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men were among the Lee creations that went on to become stars of blockbuster films.